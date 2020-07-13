Clarion Hospital Reports Ten New Positive COVID-19 Tests

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported ten new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Monday, July 13, 2020

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/12/2020: 2155

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 1526

Positives: 62

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/12/2020: 11053

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 4258

Positives: 276

Hospital Inpatients as of 07/13/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 4 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other Notes and Recommendations:

There has been a very significant increase in outpatient testing across the region. Results can take 1-2 weeks.

Practice good hygiene.

Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.

Wear a mask.

Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

