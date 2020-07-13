COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Hospital Reports Ten New Positive COVID-19 Tests

Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 03:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported ten new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Monday, July 13, 2020

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/12/2020: 2155
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 1526
Positives: 62

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/12/2020: 11053
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 4258
Positives: 276

Hospital Inpatients as of 07/13/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 4 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other Notes and Recommendations:

  • There has been a very significant increase in outpatient testing across the region. Results can take 1-2 weeks.
  • Practice good hygiene.
  • Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Wear a mask.
  • Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others.
  • If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

