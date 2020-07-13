A Memorial Mass has been scheduled for July 18 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Joseph Church in Oil City for David V. Hovis, 51, of Oil City, who died on April 15, 2020.

Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Social Distancing protocol will be in place, those attending the Mass must wear a mask if able to.

