Dawn Stahlman, 86, of Mayport, died July 7, 2020 at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

She was born August 21. 1933 in Hancock, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edwin R. and Pearl M. Wood Fingado.

Mrs. Stahlman was a high school graduate.

On July 20, 1964 she married Everett Stahlman, he preceded her in death on July 4, 2020.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting and playing the piano as her hobbies.

Her survivors include a daughter in law, Babette Stahlman; three granddaughters, Nicole, Megan and Robyn Stahlman; and a great grandson Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Stahlman on November 9, 2003; and three brothers, Harvey, Vincent and David Fingado; and a sister, Joyce Gahagen.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10-11am at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will follow at 11am with Rev. William Cawman, officiating.

Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.

Memorial donations may be made to charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle. Order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dawn Stahlman, please visit our floral store.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.