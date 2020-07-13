Donald “Don” Bert Ginter, a resident of the McKinley Health Center of Brookville, PA (formerly of Jacksonville Rd, Homer City, PA and First Ave SW Cut Bank, MT) died in his sleep early Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at the age of 74 from complications of advanced Fronto-Temporal Dementia.

He was the son of the late Roy L. and Theda E. (Shank) Ginter of Jacksonville Road, Homer City, PA.

He is survived by his son, Donald Barry and Nicole M (Kennedy) Ginter of Clarion, PA; his sister, Kay (Ginter) South of Easley, SC; his brothers Larry and wife Carolyn Ginter of Dixon, CA, Robert Ginter of Homer City, PA, Carl and wife Michelle Ginter of Wappingers Falls, NY; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews across the country.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Nancy C. (Dobish) Ginter, his parents, a sister Lois Jean (Ginter) Kozele, his sister-in-law Marsha (Spondike) Ginter, and brother-in-law Wayne South .

Don was a 1963 graduate of Laura Lamar High School (now Homer Center) and was retired from his self-owned janitorial service in 2008. He worked in many different jobs over his life and enjoyed heavy equipment operation, brick and block laying, and construction. In 1976, he became a member of the Blairsville, PA Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and dedicated the next 44 years volunteering to help others learn about the Bible and its marvelous hope for the future, nearly 40 of those years he did so on a full-time volunteer basis. He also enjoyed volunteering his time in Jehovah’s Witnesses construction and disaster relief efforts in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

He had the privilege of serving in 6 different congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Blairsville, PA; Indiana, PA; Spring Church, PA; 18 years in Shelby, Montana; Shippenville, PA and most recently in Brookville, PA. His big smile, hearty laugh and desire to bring that to others will be missed by all who knew and loved him. But, his desire to share his joy, faith and hope with others is what will be missed the most. A memorial service is planned for July 25, 2020, contact family for details on those digital arrangements.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald B. Ginter, please visit our floral store.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.