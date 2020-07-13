Everett Stahlman, 93, of Mayport, died July 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital Brookville.

He was born January 5, 1927 in Limestone TWP., he was the son of the late Merle and Cora Miller Stahlman.

Mr. Stahlman was a graduate of Clarion Limestone School and served in the US Army.

On July 2,1964 he married the former Dawn Fingado.

He worked as a Sales Rep. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and woodworking.

His survivors include a daughter in law, Babette Stahlman; three granddaughters, Nicole, Megan and Robyn Stahlman; a great grandson, Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Stahlman on November 9, 2003; two brothers, Myron and Mark Stahlman; and two sisters, Ruth Fabin and Anna Patterson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10-11am at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will follow at 11am with Rev. William Cawman, officiating.

Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle. Order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.