Featured Local Job: Sales Associate/Warehouse Worker

Clarion Electric Supply is seeking a sales associate/warehouse worker.

This is a full time position with benefits offered after 90 days.

We are looking for a detail oriented person to add to our team. Electrical knowledge is preferred but not required.

The job responsibilities would include:

customer relations

inside sales

warehouse management

some lifting

running a forklift

We offer:

paid vacation

paid holidays

health insurance after 90 days

compensation based on experience

Please send resume to PO Box 665, Clarion Pa 16214 or stop in to fill out an application.

