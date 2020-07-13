COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!
Featured Local Job: Sales Associate/Warehouse Worker
Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 08:07 AM
Clarion Electric Supply is seeking a sales associate/warehouse worker.
This is a full time position with benefits offered after 90 days.
We are looking for a detail oriented person to add to our team. Electrical knowledge is preferred but not required.
The job responsibilities would include:
- customer relations
- inside sales
- warehouse management
- some lifting
- running a forklift
We offer:
- paid vacation
- paid holidays
- health insurance after 90 days
- compensation based on experience
Please send resume to PO Box 665, Clarion Pa 16214 or stop in to fill out an application.
