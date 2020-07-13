James A. Pearson, age 77, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at his home.

Born and raised in Oil City, PA, James has resided in Brick and then Point Pleasant for the past 49 years.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Upsala College in East Orange, NJ in 1966.

Prior to his retirement, he was a Facilities Manager in various school districts and was also employed at Fort Monmouth.

James was a professional bass player for various local bands. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. He would travel to Myrtle Beach each year for golfing vacations and also participated in a couples bowling league with his loving wife of 51 years, Judith.

He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Mary Lou, and his brother, William. Surviving are his wife, Judith A. Pearson; brother, P. Allen Pearson (Karen) and sister in law, Patti, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick, NJ from 11-2 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be required by all who attend.

Cremation will be private.

To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.