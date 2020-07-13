Pa. Dept. of Health: 328 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Including One New Case in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 13, that there are 328 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 95,742 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 682 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and four on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,911 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 7 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 13, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/13/20 – 328

7/12/20 – 725

7/11/20 – 813

7/10/20 – 1,009

7/9/20 – 719

7/8/20 – 849

7/7/20 – 995

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 86 0 86 6 Butler 421 8 429 13 Clarion 62 1 63 2 Clearfield 90 3 93 0 Crawford 77 1 78 1 Elk 29 1 30 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 150 6 156 6 Jefferson 37 2 39 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 169 6 175 6 Venango 36 2 38 0 Warren 10 0 10 1

County Case Counts to Date