COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pa. Dept. of Health: 328 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Including One New Case in Clarion County

Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 13, that there are 328 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 95,742 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 682 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and four on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,911 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 7 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 13, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/13/20 – 328
7/12/20 – 725
7/11/20 – 813
7/10/20 – 1,009
7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 86 0 86 6
Butler 421 8 429 13
Clarion 62 1 63 2
Clearfield 90 3 93 0
Crawford 77 1 78 1
Elk 29 1 30 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 150 6 156 6
Jefferson 37 2 39 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 169 6 175 6
Venango 36 2 38 0
Warren 10 0 10 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 398 6305
Allegheny 5033 74752
Armstrong 86 2688
Beaver 845 8077
Bedford 92 1977
Berks 4700 22466
Blair 105 7304
Bradford 59 3975
Bucks 6105 43123
Butler 429 8658
Cambria 137 10534
Cameron 4 290
Carbon 299 4885
Centre 251 5704
Chester 4016 32569
Clarion 63 1308
Clearfield 93 2875
Clinton 96 1803
Columbia 420 3686
Crawford 78 3607
Cumberland 951 13663
Dauphin 2296 21043
Delaware 7569 43794
Elk 30 1357
Erie 718 13540
Fayette 202 6219
Forest 7 320
Franklin 1006 9870
Fulton 19 584
Greene 70 1689
Huntingdon 260 1897
Indiana 156 3908
Jefferson 39 1413
Juniata 116 1042
Lackawanna 1764 14020
Lancaster 4851 36255
Lawrence 197 3645
Lebanon 1448 9926
Lehigh 4439 29147
Luzerne 3024 23417
Lycoming 247 5509
McKean 20 2286
Mercer 175 5483
Mifflin 74 3036
Monroe 1473 12281
Montgomery 8876 68431
Montour 79 4953
Northampton 3555 27701
Northumberland 346 4404
Perry 94 1982
Philadelphia 22987 124218
Pike 505 3461
Potter 18 372
Schuylkill 776 9336
Snyder 72 1076
Somerset 81 4302
Sullivan 10 220
Susquehanna 196 2077
Tioga 29 1511
Union 100 3141
Venango 38 1830
Warren 10 839
Washington 454 10815
Wayne 141 2867
Westmoreland 1010 22322
Wyoming 47 1325
York 1858 26619

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 8% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,158 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.