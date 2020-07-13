COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!
Pa. Dept. of Health: 328 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Including One New Case in Clarion County
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 13, that there are 328 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
A total of 95,742 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 682 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and four on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
There are 6,911 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 7 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 13, 77% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
7/13/20 – 328
7/12/20 – 725
7/11/20 – 813
7/10/20 – 1,009
7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|86
|0
|86
|6
|Butler
|421
|8
|429
|13
|Clarion
|62
|1
|63
|2
|Clearfield
|90
|3
|93
|0
|Crawford
|77
|1
|78
|1
|Elk
|29
|1
|30
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|150
|6
|156
|6
|Jefferson
|37
|2
|39
|1
|McKean
|20
|0
|20
|1
|Mercer
|169
|6
|175
|6
|Venango
|36
|2
|38
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|10
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|398
|6305
|Allegheny
|5033
|74752
|Armstrong
|86
|2688
|Beaver
|845
|8077
|Bedford
|92
|1977
|Berks
|4700
|22466
|Blair
|105
|7304
|Bradford
|59
|3975
|Bucks
|6105
|43123
|Butler
|429
|8658
|Cambria
|137
|10534
|Cameron
|4
|290
|Carbon
|299
|4885
|Centre
|251
|5704
|Chester
|4016
|32569
|Clarion
|63
|1308
|Clearfield
|93
|2875
|Clinton
|96
|1803
|Columbia
|420
|3686
|Crawford
|78
|3607
|Cumberland
|951
|13663
|Dauphin
|2296
|21043
|Delaware
|7569
|43794
|Elk
|30
|1357
|Erie
|718
|13540
|Fayette
|202
|6219
|Forest
|7
|320
|Franklin
|1006
|9870
|Fulton
|19
|584
|Greene
|70
|1689
|Huntingdon
|260
|1897
|Indiana
|156
|3908
|Jefferson
|39
|1413
|Juniata
|116
|1042
|Lackawanna
|1764
|14020
|Lancaster
|4851
|36255
|Lawrence
|197
|3645
|Lebanon
|1448
|9926
|Lehigh
|4439
|29147
|Luzerne
|3024
|23417
|Lycoming
|247
|5509
|McKean
|20
|2286
|Mercer
|175
|5483
|Mifflin
|74
|3036
|Monroe
|1473
|12281
|Montgomery
|8876
|68431
|Montour
|79
|4953
|Northampton
|3555
|27701
|Northumberland
|346
|4404
|Perry
|94
|1982
|Philadelphia
|22987
|124218
|Pike
|505
|3461
|Potter
|18
|372
|Schuylkill
|776
|9336
|Snyder
|72
|1076
|Somerset
|81
|4302
|Sullivan
|10
|220
|Susquehanna
|196
|2077
|Tioga
|29
|1511
|Union
|100
|3141
|Venango
|38
|1830
|Warren
|10
|839
|Washington
|454
|10815
|Wayne
|141
|2867
|Westmoreland
|1010
|22322
|Wyoming
|47
|1325
|York
|1858
|26619
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
- 8% are ages 19-24;
- 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
- 26% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 7,158 of our total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.