Phyllis Caroline Johnson, 82, of Rimersburg, PA passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.

She was born in on Jan. 27, 1938, the daughter of C. Eugene and Cecil M. (Bowser) Johnston.

Mrs. Johnson was raised in Huey, Pa. She was a member of the Karns City Church of God. Phyllis was married to John E. Johnson, for 53 wonderful years, who proceeded her in passing to the Lord.

Phyllis was employed at Owens Illinois of Clarion for many years until retirement. Her true calling was to serve the Lord, as she served as a Pastor’s wife at the Church of God of Prophecy for many years. Phyllis was also very active in the church as Sunday School teacher, clerk and treasurer, she and her husband John Johnson loved to sing together.

Phyllis was truly a woman of God. Family was paramount in Phyllis’s life; she adored her husband John and they spent many wonderful years together. They were inseparable; whether it was going to church, singing, spending time at the Rimersburg Senior Center, or sitting on the porch. They raised five children, growing to an extended family of more than 25 today. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends and relished those occasions when everyone could get together. She was so very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who all loved her very much. Phyllis will especially be remembered for her sense of humor, her vast collections of treasures (PIGS), and a strong faith and her devotion to her family. She will be sadly missed by the people whose lives she has touched.

Her memory will be carried on with love by her daughters, Shelby J. Johnson Schwab and her husband Bernie Schwab Jr. of Rimersburg and Betty Mae Shelenberger of Ford City; her sons, Carl Johnson and his wife, Leslie of Sligo, John Wayne Johnson and his wife, Dorothy of Conneautville, and Gary Richard Johnson and his wife, Sue of Chicora; grandchildren, Jasmine Schwab Speight, Holly Wells, Heather Bellesfield, Tawney Schwab, Britany Hoover, Jeffery Johnson, Joanna Johnson, Tina Johnson, Matt Johnson, and Laurel Johnson; and many great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John E. Johnson, who passed away on Aug. 6, 2011; her brother, Joe Johnston; and her sisters, Betty Hartle, Twila Shirley, and Shirley Ramsey.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, until the time of services at 1 p.m., with Brother Thomas Kelly officiating.

Interment will be at Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, PA.

In honor of Phyllis, contributions may be made in her memory to the Karns City Church of God, PO Box 102, Karns City, PA 16041.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To view a video tribute celebrating Phyllis’ life or to send an online condolence to her family, please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

