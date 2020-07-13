Police Investigating Indecent Exposure in Green Township

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an alleged incident of indecent exposure in Green Township.

Police say the incident occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at a location on Barnes Road in Green Township, Forest County.

It was reported that a known suspect had exited his residence located at the above described location while in a nude state in the view of several individuals, including two minors, as well as a 39-year-old female victim from Georgetown, Pa., a 53-year-old female victim from Vandergrift, Pa., and a 57-year-old male victim from Vandergrift, Pa.

The investigation is ongoing.

