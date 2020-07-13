Senior Spotlight: Keystone’s Riley Woods to Continue into the Culinary Arts Field

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Riley Woods.

Name: Riley Woods

Name of school: Keystone School District

Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.



Crystal/Nathan Hargenrader and Duane Woods

Tell us about yourself: I’ve played football from 7-12 grade, I am in the National Technical Honor Society, and I am a cook at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant.

School activities and sports: Football (7th-12th grade) and Construction at the Clarion County Career Center (10th-12th grade)

Awards: National Technical Honor Society

Favorite teacher: Mr. Vaughn

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite memories from school: Playing my first playoff game for football against Karns City.

Future plans: I am looking to go to a business school for culinary arts.

Advice for future students: Don’t hold back. Do everything to the fullest and take a moment to take it all in because before you know it, it will be gone.

Pets: My dog Ruby. Ruby is a Boston Terrier.

Favorite bands: System of a Down

Favorite movies: Remember the Titans

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? TJ Watt

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Grilled Cheese

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No because it’s not a soup. Duh!

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: Mr. Vaughn, My mom, My Step-dad, My Dad, my boss Jason, and Coach Smith

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

