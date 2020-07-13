COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Hurry In to Redbank Chevrolet for Their 2020 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Special!
Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Hurry in to Redbank Chevrolet for their truck special – only a couple left!
Get a new 2020 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Custom 4×4 NOW for $36235. MSRP $41,935.
Or, for well-qualified applicants, ultra low mileage 3 yr/30,000 leasees, monthly payments as low as $406 including tax with first payment waived.
Call 814-275-2410 or stop in today!
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA.
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or their Facebook page.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.