State Police Calls: Assault, Public Drunkenness, Harassment Incidents

Harassment in Limestone Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Olean Trial in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 1:32 a.m. on July 9 involving a 26-year-old Connelsville man and a 26-year-old female victim from Fairmount City.

Police say appropriate charges have been filed.

Assault in Beaver Township

Police say around 8:00 p.m. on July 5, a physical altercation broke out between multiple people, including a known 28-year-old male victim from Knox, at a location on Twin Church Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The incident remains under investigation.

Public Drunkenness in Salem Township

Around 8:15 a.m. on July 2, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man on private property on Turkey City Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, a known 50-year-old Emlenton man was found sitting in a chair in the driveway of the residence. EMS was then contacted, and upon their evaluation, the man did not need further medical attention.

Charges for public intoxication are pending.

Harassment in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a harassment incident that occurred around on July 4 in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 56-year-old John Seybert, of Rimersburg, allegedly called a known 62-year-old male victim from Rimersburg repeatedly on a landline, between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and midnight, and left messages with profane language, preventing the victim from going to sleep.

According to police, Seybert was cited for harassment.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, July 10, 2020.

