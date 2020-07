State Police Continue to Enforce COVID-19 Mitigation Requirements at Licensed Liquor Establishments

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) are continuing to visit licensed liquor establishments to ensure licensees are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since June 10, state police liquor control enforcement officers have averaged approximately 1,565 compliance checks each day and have issued warnings to licensees for violates of industry guidance, including failure to require face coverings customers and employees, and exceeding occupancy limits.

Officers from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement then visited hundreds of licensed liquor establishments throughout the commonwealth during the Independence Day Holiday weekend to ensure licensees were in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation requirements, as well as other areas of the liquor code.

The Punxsutawney-based Enforcement Office has performed 52 checks and issued six warnings since July 1.

(Click on image for larger version.)

In June, the Wolf Administration issued updated guidance that mandates establishments in the restaurant and food service industries to require all customers to wear masks when entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant. Employees are required to wear masks at all times as noted in the worker safety order. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has also issued guidance to licensed liquor establishments choosing to resume on-premises service of alcohol that incorporated and reinforced the governor’s mandates.

More recently, Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued an order that requires everyone wear a mask when out in a public setting, including in bars and restaurants.

“We want Pennsylvanians to have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend,” said Major Jeffrey Fisher, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. “This year, in addition to never driving while under the influence of alcohol, we must all do our part by wearing a mask at bars and restaurants and whenever social distancing is not possible.”

A licensee that fails to comply with requirements mandating the wearing of masks, providing at least six feet between parties at tables, and ensuring that maximum occupancy limits are observed risks administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Administrative citations, which are civil in nature, may be assessed for each violation. Penalties include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license. A notice of violation precedes an administrative citation and provides the licensee ample time to prepare a defense or make the necessary remedy.

Statistics will be updated weekly in the COVID-19 portal of psp.pa.gov.

Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.