Two People Transported by Ambulance Following Funeral Procession Crash

Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneCLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two area individuals were transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred during a funeral procession in Clearfield County late last week.

According to DuBois-based State Police, around 10:12 a.m. on July 10, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Greenville Pike, just east of Luce Road, in Bloom Township, Clearfield County.

Police say a 1994 Ford F-150 XLT, operated by 22-year-old Dustin S. Zurenda, of Punxsutawney, a 2000 Chevrolet Venture, operated by 44-year-old Philip J. Hannold, of Punxsutawney, and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 49-year-old Shawn C. Simpson, of Summerville, were all traveling southbound on Greenville Pike in a funeral procession when the procession came to a stop.

According to police, Hannold was unable to stop before striking the rear of Simpson’s vehicle, then Zurenda struck the rear of Hannold’s vehicle, pushing it into the rear of Simpson’s vehicle a second time.

A passenger in Zurenda’s vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Kylie R. Bush, of Punxsutawney, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue Ambulance Company.

A passenger in Hannold’s vehicle, identified as 42-year-old Halona W. Zurenda, of Punxsutawney, also suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service.

The three drivers, and the passengers in Simpson’s vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Anita K. Zurenda, of Summerville, 22-year-old Katherine M. Simpson, of Brookville, 25-year-old Patrick J. Simpson, of Summerville, and a one-year-old male child from Brookville, were not injured.

Police say the occupants of all three vehicles were properly restrained.

Zurenda’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Hannold’s vehicle and Simpson’s vehicle were able to be driven from the scene.

Brady Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Zurenda and Hannold were cited for following too closely.


