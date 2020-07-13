COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Porter Township

Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Porter Township after a driver failed to negotiate a turn in Porter Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on July 7, on Olean Trail, at its intersection with Cottage Hill Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Leanne K. Shrecengost, of Shippenville, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling north on Olean Trail, when she failed to negotiate a right turn in the roadway and exited the west side of the road. The vehicle then struck a utility pole.

Shrecengost and her passenger, 19-year-old Brandin A. Dull, of Shippenville, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Shrecengost was cited for a traffic violation.


