Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

