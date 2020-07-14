COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Potato Soup
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
You will love the taste of this rich and cheesy potato soup!
Ingredients
6 bacon strips, diced
3 cups cubed peeled potatoes
1 small carrot, grated
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups 2% milk
8 ounces process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
2 green onions, thinly sliced, optional
Directions
In a large saucepan, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally; drain drippings. Add vegetables, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes.
Mix flour and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. If desired, serve with green onions.
