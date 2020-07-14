Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Potato Soup

You will love the taste of this rich and cheesy potato soup!

Ingredients

6 bacon strips, diced

3 cups cubed peeled potatoes



1 small carrot, grated1/2 cup chopped onion1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon celery seed1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth3 tablespoons all-purpose flour3 cups 2% milk8 ounces process cheese (Velveeta), cubed2 green onions, thinly sliced, optional

Directions

In a large saucepan, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally; drain drippings. Add vegetables, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes.

Mix flour and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. If desired, serve with green onions.

