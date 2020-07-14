Clarion Hosts Northwest County Commissioners Association

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius (on right) welcomes Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian to a meeting of the Northwest County Commissioners Association held on Monday morning at the Clarion County Park’s Veterans’ Pavilion.

Fabian is the current president of the association, and Brosius will serve as president in 2021.

The Northwest County Commissioners Association (NWCCA) is a regional organization comprised of fifteen member counties in northwestern Pennsylvania including Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Butler, Lawrence, Venango, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Cameron, McKean, and Potter.

The organization elects new presidents annually, for one-year terms. The Association meets quarterly and shares information and educational presentations.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.