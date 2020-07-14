COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Emergency Crews Respond to Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Paint Township

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A5911PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a call came in around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, reporting a tractor-trailer rollover at the intersection of State Route 66 and US 322 in Paint Township.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

1D4A5917

The scene was cleared around 6:00 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

1D4A5915

1D4A5926


