Featured Local Job: Positions at The Allegheny Grille
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 08:07 AM
The Allegheny Grille is now hiring hourly positions!
Great Culture! Employee Discounts!
Seeking Server and Hosts/Hostesses
Job Requirements:
- Professional, friendly, and driven
- Positive attitude in a fast-paced environment
- Prior restaurant experience is preferred but not required
Apply in person
