Linda Ruth Campbell, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020.

She was born on March 6, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late John P. Babilon and Ruth M. Herbig.

Linda received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Master’s Degree in Education from Clarion University. She worked at Clarion University and was the assistant to the President for 25 years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish and the Jr. Women’s Club of Oil City.

Linda married Roderick Campbell on July 19, 1997 at Immaculate Conception Parish by Father Frank Przepierski.

Surviving is her husband Roderick Campbell; daughters, Christine (Scott) Hickman of Indianapolis, IN and Colleen (Rich) Costello of Englewood, OH; son, Bryan (Angie) Hawkins of Beavercreek, OH; sisters, Janet (James) Dean of Durham, NH, Ruth Ann (Tim) Harris of Verona, PA, and Nancy Villella of Wexford, PA; and also 8 grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A Christian Wake Service will be at 7:30pm on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00am with Father Monty Sayers presiding. Interment to follow in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Immaculate Conception Parish and Clarion University Foundation.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.