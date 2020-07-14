Man Accused of Breaking Into East Brady House; Threatening to Shoot Two People Found Guilty on Four Counts

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 34-year-old man who broke into a house, then assaulted and threatened to shoot a woman and a man in the residence was found guilty on four criminal counts during a recent jury trial.

Court documents indicate a jury found Ryan Scott Cunningham, of Uniontown, guilty of the following charges during a trial held on Tuesday, July 7:

Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (one count)

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Cunningham was found not guilty of the following charges:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (one count)

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Cunningham remains free on $30,000.00 unsecured bail.

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in East Brady in June of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:33 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, Trooper Gray, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on Kellys Way in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a burglary. Trooper Gray was then met at the front door of the residence by the victims.

The first victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Scott Cunningham, broke into her residence through a side window while she and the second victim were inside the residence. The first victim also stated that Cunningham shoved her down onto the ground and then engaged in a physical altercation with the second victim during which a wardrobe with a glass window was smashed, the complaint states.

The first victim also related that after the physical altercation ended, Cunningham threatened the victims by stating he “was leaving and going to come back to the residence shooting,” the complaint continues.

The victim said that after Cunningham left the residence, she could hear glass smashing outside near a parked vehicle.

The second victim stated that Cunningham confronted him inside the residence and “started throwing punches.” The victim went on to say that, in an act of self-defense, he bear-hugged Cunningham to avoid being struck, which led to him and Cunningham falling into the wardrobe and smashing the glass.

The second victim also stated that Cunningham said he was “leaving and going to come back shooting,” according to the complaint.

During the physical altercation, the second victim sustained bodily injury above his right eye and on his left hand between his ring finger and pinky finger, the complaint notes.

Cunningham was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.