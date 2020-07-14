COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Democratic State Senator Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 03:07 PM

Posted by Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA

Democratic state Sen. Anthony WilliamsHARRISBURG, Pa. – Democratic state Sen. Anthony Williams has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the second Pennsylvania legislator to contract the virus.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

In a statement, Williams of Philadelphia said he is following recommended health guidelines, and has informed Senate Democratic leadership, his colleagues, and those he has come into contact with “so they can take the necessary steps to evaluate if they are running any risk.”

Williams also said that he is closing his office for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution.” A spokesperson for Senate Democrats said Williams received the result Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Senate Republican did not immediately comment on whether GOP leadership had been informed of the diagnosis.

In May, a Republican House member revealed, a week after his diagnosis, that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The belated revelation sparked outrage among Democratic colleagues who complained that they had been left in the dark about his diagnosis.

At the time, Rep. Andrew Lewis (R., Dauphin) said he immediately began self-isolating after receiving the test result and that he informed House officials, who worked to identify anyone he may have exposed.

But while some Republican lawmakers were notified of their potential exposure and self-isolated as a result, Democrats say they only learned of it from a reporter, despite their own daily proximity to Lewis.

This story will be updated.

100% ESSENTIAL: Spotlight PA relies on funding from foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results. If you value this reporting, please give a gift today at spotlightpa.org/donate.


