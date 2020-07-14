COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!
Pa. Dept. of Health: 929 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Including Three New Cases in Clarion County
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 14, that there are 929 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
A total of 96,671 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 678 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 91 on ventilators and four on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
There are 6,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 14, 76% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
7/14/20 – 929
7/13/20 – 328
7/12/20 – 725
7/11/20 – 813
7/10/20 – 1,009
7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|86
|2
|88
|6
|Butler
|429
|15
|444
|13
|Clarion
|63
|3
|66
|2
|Clearfield
|93
|2
|95
|0
|Crawford
|78
|2
|80
|1
|Elk
|30
|1
|31
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|156
|13
|169
|6
|Jefferson
|39
|2
|41
|1
|McKean
|20
|0
|20
|1
|Mercer
|175
|11
|186
|6
|Venango
|38
|8
|46
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|10
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|399
|6396
|Allegheny
|5364
|78994
|Armstrong
|88
|2715
|Beaver
|870
|8138
|Bedford
|93
|1989
|Berks
|4710
|22674
|Blair
|107
|7397
|Bradford
|59
|4087
|Bucks
|6137
|43740
|Butler
|444
|8928
|Cambria
|137
|10675
|Cameron
|4
|293
|Carbon
|301
|4942
|Centre
|253
|5770
|Chester
|4053
|33352
|Clarion
|66
|1341
|Clearfield
|95
|2933
|Clinton
|96
|1822
|Columbia
|421
|3706
|Crawford
|80
|3658
|Cumberland
|961
|13884
|Dauphin
|2309
|21214
|Delaware
|7606
|44853
|Elk
|31
|1370
|Erie
|740
|13798
|Fayette
|213
|6266
|Forest
|7
|323
|Franklin
|1016
|10014
|Fulton
|19
|592
|Greene
|72
|1793
|Huntingdon
|260
|1904
|Indiana
|169
|3957
|Jefferson
|41
|1457
|Juniata
|116
|1064
|Lackawanna
|1770
|14188
|Lancaster
|4876
|37266
|Lawrence
|200
|3702
|Lebanon
|1474
|10057
|Lehigh
|4450
|29392
|Luzerne
|3025
|23693
|Lycoming
|249
|5544
|McKean
|20
|2289
|Mercer
|186
|5574
|Mifflin
|74
|3075
|Monroe
|1474
|12375
|Montgomery
|8907
|68973
|Montour
|80
|4961
|Northampton
|3558
|27941
|Northumberland
|351
|4488
|Perry
|95
|2006
|Philadelphia
|23128
|125649
|Pike
|507
|3494
|Potter
|18
|384
|Schuylkill
|779
|9434
|Snyder
|74
|1091
|Somerset
|84
|4356
|Sullivan
|10
|222
|Susquehanna
|195
|2103
|Tioga
|30
|1563
|Union
|105
|3326
|Venango
|46
|1849
|Warren
|10
|848
|Washington
|465
|10974
|Wayne
|141
|2898
|Westmoreland
|1033
|22606
|Wyoming
|48
|1344
|York
|1872
|26908
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
