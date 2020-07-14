COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pa. Dept. of Health: 929 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Including Three New Cases in Clarion County

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 14, that there are 929 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 96,671 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 678 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 91 on ventilators and four on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 14, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/14/20 – 929
7/13/20 – 328
7/12/20 – 725
7/11/20 – 813
7/10/20 – 1,009
7/9/20 – 719
7/8/20 – 849

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 86 2 88 6
Butler 429 15 444 13
Clarion 63 3 66 2
Clearfield 93 2 95 0
Crawford 78 2 80 1
Elk 30 1 31 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 156 13 169 6
Jefferson 39 2 41 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 175 11 186 6
Venango 38 8 46 0
Warren 10 0 10 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 399 6396
Allegheny 5364 78994
Armstrong 88 2715
Beaver 870 8138
Bedford 93 1989
Berks 4710 22674
Blair 107 7397
Bradford 59 4087
Bucks 6137 43740
Butler 444 8928
Cambria 137 10675
Cameron 4 293
Carbon 301 4942
Centre 253 5770
Chester 4053 33352
Clarion 66 1341
Clearfield 95 2933
Clinton 96 1822
Columbia 421 3706
Crawford 80 3658
Cumberland 961 13884
Dauphin 2309 21214
Delaware 7606 44853
Elk 31 1370
Erie 740 13798
Fayette 213 6266
Forest 7 323
Franklin 1016 10014
Fulton 19 592
Greene 72 1793
Huntingdon 260 1904
Indiana 169 3957
Jefferson 41 1457
Juniata 116 1064
Lackawanna 1770 14188
Lancaster 4876 37266
Lawrence 200 3702
Lebanon 1474 10057
Lehigh 4450 29392
Luzerne 3025 23693
Lycoming 249 5544
McKean 20 2289
Mercer 186 5574
Mifflin 74 3075
Monroe 1474 12375
Montgomery 8907 68973
Montour 80 4961
Northampton 3558 27941
Northumberland 351 4488
Perry 95 2006
Philadelphia 23128 125649
Pike 507 3494
Potter 18 384
Schuylkill 779 9434
Snyder 74 1091
Somerset 84 4356
Sullivan 10 222
Susquehanna 195 2103
Tioga 30 1563
Union 105 3326
Venango 46 1849
Warren 10 848
Washington 465 10974
Wayne 141 2898
Westmoreland 1033 22606
Wyoming 48 1344
York 1872 26908

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.