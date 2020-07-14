Pa. Dept. of Health: 929 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Including Three New Cases in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 14, that there are 929 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 96,671 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 678 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 91 on ventilators and four on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 14, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/14/20 – 929

7/13/20 – 328

7/12/20 – 725

7/11/20 – 813

7/10/20 – 1,009

7/9/20 – 719

7/8/20 – 849

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 86 2 88 6 Butler 429 15 444 13 Clarion 63 3 66 2 Clearfield 93 2 95 0 Crawford 78 2 80 1 Elk 30 1 31 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 156 13 169 6 Jefferson 39 2 41 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 175 11 186 6 Venango 38 8 46 0 Warren 10 0 10 1

County Case Counts to Date