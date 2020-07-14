COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:22 a.m. on July 8, on Route 66, just north of Madden Drive in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Chad L. Darrow, of Berkshire, New York, was traveling north on Route 66 in a 1998 Peterbilt truck, and 33-year-old Melissa S. Allio, of Lucinda, was traveling south on Route 66 in a 2018 Toyota RAV4. The two vehicles sideswiped each other while negotiating a curve in the roadway.

Allio pulled over immediately and called police, while Darrow continued traveling north before finally stopping.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

Darrow was cited for failure to immediately notify police of an accident.


