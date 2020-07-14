COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Police Seeking Information on Damaged Vehicle

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationSLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information on an incident in which a vehicle was damaged at a location in Licking Township recently.

Around 9:45 p.m. on July 8, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an incident of criminal mischief at a location on Front Street in Licking Township.

Police say a 2010 Suzuki was damaged on the passenger side by an unknown individual between noon and 8:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


