‘Redneck Broadband Solution’ Offers Venango Event Live Streaming

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Northwest County Commissioners Association met on Monday morning at Clarion County Community Park, and one of the subjects for discussion was how to provide Internet connections in remote areas.

Ed Matts, director of information systems with the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, outlined methods of providing connections – even in areas that have no commercial providers.

Venango County Commissioner Chip Abramovic provided an example of how Venango County provided an Internet connection through a “redneck broadband solution.”

“We hosted the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) for their second leg of their Triple Crown at the Two-Mile Run County Park this past weekend,” Abramovic said.

“They had over 800 shooters from across America and in two days, we did a rough proof of concept to get on the Internet. We used a 110-foot crane that someone donated in the middle of the woods about a mile and a half away from the maintenance shed. It shot to a 60-foot bucket drop in a field, and it shot up to landing area. On Sunday afternoon, the National Media Group was able to live stream our archery competition from an area that has zero connectivity, zero cell phone service, and zero anything.

“It was probably the most redneck broadband solution you could have, but these professional bow hunters were most impressed people you would ever want to see when they left.

“The concept of fixed wireless is an impressive thing. It also gives us a link for future activities that need to live stream events.”

