Some Area Residents Without Water Due to Water Main Break

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Some residents in the northern part of Clarion County are currently without water due to a water main break.

According to an alert released late this morning by Pennsylvania American Water, Knox Township Pennsylvania American Water crews are currently making emergency repairs on a main break in Clarion County. As a result, customers on State Route 66, Sunset Drive, Easy Drive, and the surrounding area will experience no water, low pressure, and discolored water.

The alert states repairs are expected to take until 4:00 p.m. before water service is back to normal. When service is restored, customers may experience cloudy and/or discolored water.

Pennsylvania American Water recommends running discolored water until it runs clear before using it. This should typically take only a few minutes.

For your safety and the safety of Pennsylvania America Water employees, people are asked not to approach employees while they work.

For more information, and a map of the affected area, customers can log on to the Pennsylvania American Water website at www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alert Notifications, or contact Pennsylvania American Water at 1.800.565.7292.

