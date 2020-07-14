COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Buy A Set of 4 Cooper Evolution Tour Tires at Kerle Tire Company & Receive Instant Rebate!
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Buy a set of four Cooper Evolution Tour tires at Kerle Tire Company and receive an instant rebate!
Kerle Tire Company in Clarion is offering an instant rebate of $40.00 with the purchase of four Cooper Evolution Tour tires.
The coupon below must be presented for the rebate:
For more information, visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here or call 814-226-6657 for more information on this rebate and other offers.
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!
(Photos below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
