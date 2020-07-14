State Police Calls: Harassment, Drug Possession, Theft

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Tionesta Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident around 7:14 p.m. on July 11 in the area of Station Road and State Route 62 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say an investigation found that a known 42-year-old Tionesta man and a known 40-year-old Tionesta woman got into a verbal argument and shoved each other.

Police say both individuals were cited for harassment through District Court 37-4-93.

The names of the individuals were not released.

Drug Possession in Barnett Township

Around 10:06 p.m. on July 11, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai Veloster in the area of Maple Street and State Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say the driver, identified as a 24-year-old DuBois man, was then found to be in possession of and under the influence of a controlled substance.

The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital for a blood draw.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft in Foxburg Borough

Clarion-based State Police say Foxburg Water and Sewer Authority reported shutting the water supply off to a residence in Foxburg Borough belonging to Blayne Harrison McGuirk on July 11 due to non-payment.

According to police, McGuirk is suspected of turning the water back on after the Foxburg Water and Sewer Authority initiated the shutoff.

