A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Scattered showers before 8am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

