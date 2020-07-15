Case Moves Forward Against Man Charged in Violent Altercation

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Timblin man who reportedly choked and threatened to kill one man and punched another man during a violent altercation is scheduled for a criminal conference today.

Court documents indicate 35-year-old Nathan A Smith is scheduled for a criminal conference with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeffrey D. Burkett at 1:00 p.m. on July 15.

Smith faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2– Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Perry Township in March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Porter Road in Perry Township for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, a known male victim related that Nathan Smith arrived at his residence while intoxicated around 11:30 p.m. on March 18 and asked to come inside to speak with a known woman. The victim told Smith to leave, and Smith then allegedly kicked in the front door of the residence and entered without permission. A verbal argument then ensued.

The complaint notes the trooper observed damage to the door and the door frame of the residence.

The victim told police the argument turned physical when Smith pushed him, and he pushed Smith back.

Smith then allegedly stated, “I’m going to kill you,” and pulled the victim to the ground.

According to the complaint, Smith then began to attempt to strangle the victim from behind with both hands. The victim reported that after a minute or two, Smith wrapped one of his arms completely around the victim’s neck while wrapping both of his legs around the victim’s torso and continued to choke him “rear naked choke” style by applying pressure to the victim’s throat, causing the victim’s air and blood circulation to be cut off.

The complaint states the troopers observed the victim’s neck was red and appeared to have brush-burn type markings, and the victim was complaining of neck pain.

The victim told police another known man grabbed Smith and caused Smith to let go of him, and Smith and the other known man then engaged in a physical altercation during which Smith pushed the man several times before they both fell onto the ground and police arrived at the scene.

According to the complaint, the known man related that Smith struck him in the back of the head with a closed fist before they fell to the ground.

Smith was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.

