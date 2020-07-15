Charlene A. Eiler, 62, formerly of Harrisville, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday morning July 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home following a brief illness.

She was born in Grove City on January 26, 1958 the daughter of the late Floyd E. and Mary E. (McGrady) Walter.

Charlene was a graduate of Franklin Area Schools and married her sweetheart Donald R. Eiler on August 25, 1977.

In earlier years, Charlene loved going camping and boating, riding ATV’s, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her dog Baxter.

Charlene’s memory will live on through her husband of forty-two years Don Eiler, her son Jim (Missy) Eiler of Harrisville, PA, and her three grandchildren Brittany, Morgan, and Ryan Eiler.

She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd E. Walter and Mary E. Walter, and by her brother Frederick E. Walter.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

In Charlene’s memory, contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center c/o Development Office UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B 5150 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

