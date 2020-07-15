Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Trifle

Enjoy a strawberry trifle by following this lovely recipe just as Ben Best from Mechanicsville, VA, and his friend, Lauren Gill, did in the picture above.

Ben and Lauren are both 11 years old and bakers at heart. They hope you enjoy creating a trifle like they did!

Ingredients

1 cup cold whole milk



1 cup sour cream1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix1 teaspoon grated orange zest2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped8 cups cubed angel food cake4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix and orange zest on low speed until thickened. Fold in whipped cream.

-Place half of the cake cubes in a 3-qt. glass bowl. Arrange a third of the strawberries around sides of bowl and over cake; top with half of the pudding mixture. Repeat layers once. Top with remaining berries. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

