Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Trifle

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_5869 (1)Enjoy a strawberry trifle by following this lovely recipe just as Ben Best from Mechanicsville, VA, and his friend, Lauren Gill, did in the picture above.

Ben and Lauren are both 11 years old and bakers at heart. They hope you enjoy creating a trifle like they did!

Ingredients

1 cup cold whole milk

1 cup sour cream
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
8 cups cubed angel food cake
4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix and orange zest on low speed until thickened. Fold in whipped cream.
-Place half of the cake cubes in a 3-qt. glass bowl. Arrange a third of the strawberries around sides of bowl and over cake; top with half of the pudding mixture. Repeat layers once. Top with remaining berries. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


