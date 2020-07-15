Clarion Women’s Swimming & Diving: Newman, Vogt Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS. Co. – The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) named the members of their Scholar All-America team for the 2019-20 season, with Golden Eagles Abbey Newman and Anna Vogt earning spots on the list.

The award recognizes students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship.

Newman, who made an NCAA “B” cut at the Zippy Invitational with a 23.82 in the 50 Free, finished the school year with a cumulative 3.86 GPA, including a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester. She enjoyed a strong final season in the Blue & Gold, including fifth-place finishes in the 50 Free and 100 Free at the PSAC Championships. Newman finished her career with a 3.78 GPA with a degree in Biology.

Vogt is on the other end of the academic spectrum, having just finished her first year as a Golden Eagle. The freshman qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 1m and 3m Dives, including a strong performance in the pre-qual meet that put her position to compete for a title. Vogt finished her first year in college as a Marketing major with a 3.80 GPA.

