Deborah M. Thompson, 60, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away after a courageous battle against kidney cancer on July 10, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 29, 1959 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to the late Lawrence E. Sheehan and Anna Marie Jersey Sheehan of Franklin.

Deborah graduated from Oil City High School in 1978 and graduated with honors (Cum-Laude) from Clarion University in 1988 and worked as a Procurement Specialist for PPG. Deborah was a member of Community Alliance Church, a member of Franklin Elks BPOE#110 and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Thompson whom she married on October 1, 2005; three sons, Jason (Nikki) Ward of Yorktown, VA, Jeffery (Shari) Ward of Middletown, NJ and Marcus (Brittany) Ward of Mocksville, NC, and one step son, Scott (Amy) Thompson of Dexter, MI; one brother, Jim (Tracy) Sheehan of The Colony, TX; three sisters, Martha (Ron) Slocum of Franklin, PA, Sharon Frost of Milton, DE, and Kathy (Terri) Smith of Kernersville, NC; several nieces and nephews. Additionally she is survived by six grandchildren, Breana, Gavin, Rachael, Willow, Waylon, and Walker Ward.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Laura E. Sheehan, grandfather Eugene Sheehan, grandmother, Ann Sheehan, grandfather, Louis Kurtich, grandmother, Theodosia Kurtich, and nephew, Eric Jamison.

Friends will be received at Thompson – Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street Butler, PA. on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:am until the time of service at 1:00 pm with Rev. Bob Thomas of Community Alliance Church, officiating.

A private burial will take place in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Inc.,The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.thompson-miller.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.