Department of Health Reports 994 New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 15, that there are 994 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

The statewide total has reached 97,665.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/15/20 – 994



7/14/20 – 9297/13/20 – 3287/12/20 – 7257/11/20 – 8137/10/20 – 1,0097/9/20 – 719

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 88 6 94 6 Butler 444 0 444 13 Clarion 66 0 66 2 Clearfield 95 1 96 0 Crawford 80 21 101 1 Elk 31 0 31 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 169 -1 168 6 Jefferson 41 0 41 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 186 17 203 6 Venango 46 3 49 0 Warren 10 1 11 1

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 246 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.

There are 6,957 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported.

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 23 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,284 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, July 14:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts

