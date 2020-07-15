COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Driver Loses Control of Car, Crashes on Route 28

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newREDBANK TWP., Pa. (ETY) – State police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Redbank Township last Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 4:32 p.m. on Friday, July 10, just south of Settlers Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Michael A. Dillard, of Ford Cliff, Pa., was traveling south on Route 28 in a 2020 Ford Mustang when he began to attempt to pass three vehicles.

Dillard passed the first vehicle and the second vehicle that he was attempting to pass then entered the northbound lane, which caused Dillard to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle then fishtailed and struck the right ditch with its front left bumper.

Dillard was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.