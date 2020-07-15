Driver Loses Control of Car, Crashes on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (ETY) – State police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Redbank Township last Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 4:32 p.m. on Friday, July 10, just south of Settlers Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Michael A. Dillard, of Ford Cliff, Pa., was traveling south on Route 28 in a 2020 Ford Mustang when he began to attempt to pass three vehicles.

Dillard passed the first vehicle and the second vehicle that he was attempting to pass then entered the northbound lane, which caused Dillard to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle then fishtailed and struck the right ditch with its front left bumper.

Dillard was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

