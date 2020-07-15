Featured Local Job: Receptionist/ Intake/ Caseworker

Two full time positions available for the Domestic Relations Section of the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

One is for a Receptionist/Caseworker and the other is Intake/Caseworker.

These are skilled positions requiring a high school diploma and 2 year business or paralegal degree, or equivalent experience. Proficiency with Microsoft Office required. Legal experience helpful, but not required.

Submit cover letter and resume with no less than three references by email to AlyssaDolby@PACSES.COM or by mail to Alyssa Dolby, Clarion County Domestic Relations, 17 South 4th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.

Attachments to the email must be in .pdf or .docx format.

Resumes accepted through July 31, 2020. For more information visit the Job Postings section at www.co.clarion.pa.us. EOE

