Feds Deliver $3.4 Million in CARES Grant Money for Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County received its Federal Cares Grant of $3,471,292.00 on Tuesday morning before its regular board meeting. Now, the biggest decision facing Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley is how to spend the money on qualified expenditures before a December 31 deadline.

Guidelines were established by the U.S Treasury Department, and while some officials are hopeful that there is a change in the deadline because of the time required to review and research projects, Clarion County is moving forward in selecting projects.

“Hopefully the federal government comes along and realizes what they’ve done, making us work on the rules that they don’t know,” said Tharan.

Commissioners also retained Maher Duessel for guidance in the selection of qualified projects and administration of the DCED COVID-19 Relief Block Grant. Maher Duessel is a Pennsylvania based certified Women’s Business Enterprise CPA firm with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. The focal point of their services is providing expert assurance, advisory, consulting, and tax services to organizations in need of government accounting and non-profit accounting solutions.

Earlier discussions for projects have included support for new communication towers that could also be used in expanding broadband projects, higher election costs for expanded voting by mail activities, COVID-related public safety expenses, small business interruption, replacement of fund-raising losses by non-profits such as fire departments.

