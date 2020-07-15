Ice-O Brings Cool Treats to Downtown Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Beating the summer heat has never been sweeter for a new business that has quickly won the hearts of many local residents.

(PICTURED: Ice-O owner Bri Cooper and employee Olivia Boocks)

Ice-O owners Jermaine and Bri Cooper were both born and raised in Ohio. They moved to Clarion six years ago when Jermaine accepted a job as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Clarion University. Three and a half years later, Bri began the small business Mixed – Lovecrafted Cookies, which has gained some notoriety in the area.

Bri said it was through chatting with her customers over the last couple of years, along with her own disappointment over the closure of The Dugout, that she realized there was a lack of frozen dessert options in the immediate area.

However, the solution she had in mind didn’t start to really fall into place until recently, when the couple found a classic 1965 Shasta Compact Camper for sale – just before the COVID-19 quarantine began.

“That really blessed us with a lot of time to do the complete overhaul it needed,” Bri told exploreClarion.com.

“My husband and I still can’t trace back how we decided on Shaved Ice, but our core goal from the very start was to bring something fun and affordable to the community,” Bri added.

“We just envisioned being the summer spot kids could walk to while their parents were at work or the late night treat after an evening walk with the dog (we have pup cups, too) or the celebratory treat for baseball teams!”

Ice-O created a menu with a wide range of flavors – from traditional fruit flavors to more eclectic choices such as dill pickle and jalapeño – all of which are gluten free, dairy free, soy free, and egg free. They also have several sugar free options, as well as special toppings ranging from fresh fruit or whipped cream to gummy worms.

The couple wanted to find somewhere to set up downtown, in the “heart of Clarion,” so they could be easily accessible to the community via walking, driving, or public transportation, Bri explained.

“Overall in menu options, pricing, and location, we wanted to be an option that truly everyone can enjoy.”

Ice-O is currently located just outside the Fulmer House near the corner of 7th Avenue and Wood Street while they consider their options for a permanent location.

Their hours are 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

They will also be set up at Zacherl’s Farm Market on Saturday, July 18.

Bri said they may also continue to move around, so their Facebook page will be the best place for people to get updates on their location.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.