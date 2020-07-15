Jodie Marie Hollis Marshall, 54, of Parker, Pa (Perry Township) soul was freed and she went to be with her husband, Scott Tabor Marshall, on July 9, 2020.

Jodie battled many exhausting years with addiction and is finally at peace within herself and her fight is over. Since losing her husband Scott to his battle with cancer, Jodie has ached for him and the family would like to believe they are now both resting at peace with each other. Somewhere far better than here and where they are together again in eternal bliss.

Jodie was a beautiful person inside and out and was a free spirit. She loved others and was loved very much, even when she couldn’t see that herself or accept it in her clouded vision. She will be remembered fondly as her beautiful, happy, and healthy form. She loved the outdoors and wildlife. she enjoyed camping, riding her side by side and spending time a the river. Jodie could take anything she found, even alongside the road, and make it look like she paid a million dollars for it. A dream of hers was to create home decor under the name “From Caves to Castles”.

Some people believe 54 years old wasn’t long enough, but if you knew Jodie, you know she lived a hundred lifetimes over her 54 years. It is now time for her to rest peacefully, in a place where she is happy and healthy once again for eternity.

Jodie was born on February 10, 1966, in Clarion and is the daughter of the late Donald Eugene Hollis and Carol Ann Sandrock Nick who survives.

In addition to her mother Carol of Parker, she is survived by her daughters: Rachel Rapp of Clarion; and Alesha (Karl) Hartsfield of Nectarine. Three step-children: Cody (Angie) Marshall; Kristina (Earl) Everetts; and Nicole Marshall and companion Shane Thompson. Five grandchildren: Emalyn Morris; Jacob, Alivia, Jaxson, Kerraline Hartsfield. Her sister: Jamie (Matt) Bowser of Ft. Meyers FL. Her mother-in-law Nancy Marshall of Perryville. As well as a number of step-grandchildren and two nieces.

In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey Potts.

