Nancy Ann Pelz Arnold, 87, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Nancy was born in Braddock, PA on April 19, 1933 a daughter of the late Mary E. Moss Pelz and Alfred E. Pelz. She was married to the love of her life, Joseph W. Arnold on June 18, 1954, whom she met while attending the Pennsylvania State University. This “city girl” soon fell in love with the “great outdoors”, which was a passion of her husband, a forestry graduate of Penn State.

Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Scott High School in North Braddock. After high school, Nancy graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 1955 with a Physical Education degree. Nancy was a lifelong and very fervent supporter of all things Penn State. Before starting a family, Nancy and Joe resided at various Air Force Bases where Joe was trained as a helicopter and fixed wing aircraft pilot.

She was formerly employed as a teachers’ aide at the Pleasantville elementary school for many years.

Most important to Nancy were her family, her church, her schools, every member of her community and her pets Schnitzel and Boots.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Mary Pelz, husband Joseph W. Arnold, sister Carol Tafelski and brother Charles Pelz.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Brown and husband Ira of Spring Mills; sons, Robert J. Arnold and wife Jessica of Pittsfield, Jeffrey S. Arnold and wife Patti of Tionesta; grandchildren, Kristen Chase, Ryan Chase, Jordan Brown, Haley Brown, Ira Brown, Abby Arnold, Joey Arnold; great-grandchildren, phoenix Chase, Willa Chase; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Public visitation with a required mask will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow conducted by Rev Janet Sill of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or the Epilepsy Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

