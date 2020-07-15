COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Police: Area Man Injured in DUI-Related Crash in Strattanville

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Corsica man was injured in a suspected DUI crash in Strattanville Borough late last week.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched around 7:29 p.m. on July 9 to a motor vehicle crash at Washington Street and US 322 in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

At the scene, it was found that the driver, identified as 20-year-old Bryce Klawuhn, of Corsica, was under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Klawuhn was subsequently transported to Clarion Hospital for head injuries and later released.

Police say charges are pending blood test results.


