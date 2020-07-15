Police: Area Man Injured in DUI-Related Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Corsica man was injured in a suspected DUI crash in Strattanville Borough late last week.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched around 7:29 p.m. on July 9 to a motor vehicle crash at Washington Street and US 322 in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

At the scene, it was found that the driver, identified as 20-year-old Bryce Klawuhn, of Corsica, was under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Klawuhn was subsequently transported to Clarion Hospital for head injuries and later released.

Police say charges are pending blood test results.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.