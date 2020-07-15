Rick’s Racing Roundup: Sharon Speedway Enjoys Big Weekend Before Shutdown Order Hits

While Mother Nature wreaked havoc on most of the area tracks over the weekend, just across the Ohio border, Sharon Speedway was able to complete a huge weekend of racing with two big shows on Saturday and Sunday.

(PHOTO: The winningest driver in the country, Kyle Larson, in victory lane after his seventh All-Star win of 2020. Photo by Rick Rarer)

Saturday Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions joined the BRP Modified Tour to celebrate the life of racing legend Lou Blaney for the 12th annual Lou Blaney Memorial.

The sprint car feature was also the eighth night of Ohio Speedweek and when the checkers flew it was Cale Conley across the finish line first to score his first career All-Star win. Conley became the 11th different sprint car winner in twelve events and took home a cool 7,500 dollars for his efforts. Conley kept the money in the family as he is married to Lou Blaney’s granddaughter Emma.

“It was hot out there and I was just ready to see the laps wind down. It took us a while, but I’m so happy to win here during the Lou Blaney Memorial. It’s such a special night for my wife’s family. Our little boy’s name is Louie, so this is really cool,” stated the happy West Virginia native in victory lane.

The strongest field of big block modifieds this season filled the pits on Saturday with nearly forty cars on hand. All of the top locals were pitside along with a handful of New York invaders. But when the feature hit the track, there was no stopping Erick Rudolph who charged from his 11th starting spot to take home the 2,000 dollar winner’s check and become the 10th different winner in twelve Lou Blaney Memorial races. For Rudolph it was his third straight BRP tour win after sweeping both Lernerville and Tyler County a week earlier.

Sunday night found another full pit area at Sharon Speedway as the All-Star sprints returned for the final night of Ohio Speedweek and Justin Snyder’s “Salute to the Troops” night. The RUSH wingless sprint cars joined the All-Stars on Sunday for their first appearance of the season at the Hartford oval. They visited Tyler County Speedway in West Virginia a night earlier where Jeremy Weaver of Stoneboro scored the win.

The hottest driver in the country, Kyle Larson made his presence known by setting quick time in qualifying and then dominating the thirty lap feature to close out Ohio Speedweek with a victory worth 6,000 dollars. Larson dominated both midget Speedweek in Indiana and then did the same during Pennsylvania Speedweek. He would capture three wins in just five starts during Ohio Speedweek continuing his incredible run over the past two months.

In the RUSH sprint car feature, it was local racer Steve Pedley of Tippery who found victory lane for the first time in his career. Pedley’s career which spans nearly thirty years has driven both modifieds and 410 sprint cars before moving to the wingless sprint cars three years ago. Victory lane had eluded him until Sunday making for a popular win and a night he won’t soon forget.

Despite a great weekend of racing at Sharon bad news came from the Speedway on Monday when they were informed they would have to close the Speedway down according to the Ohio Department of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This Saturday’s racing has been cancelled and the Speedway plans to reopen as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

Both Lernerville Speedway and Thunder Mountain Speedway lost their Friday night programs to rain. Thunder Mountain will try and complete the Grady’s Decision Night special featuring the 3,000 to win late model event again this Friday. At Lernerville it will be another Fab 4 program on tap. Then on Tuesday July 21st, the World of Outlaws sprint cars will invade Lernerville for the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup race.

This will be the first time the World of Outlaws have visited the area and they will be racing for a cool 25,000 dollar top prize that is sure to attract all the heavy hitters.

Tri-City Raceway also lost their late model special to rain on Sunday. The Venango County oval will return to action this Sunday with another four division program highlighted by the 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds.

Mercer Raceway will be in action this Saturday with the 1st annual Ralph Quarterson Memorial featuring the 410 sprint cars and big block modifieds both racing in 3,300 to win feature events. 305 sprints, Fastrak modifieds, mod lites, mini stocks, and junior sprints will all be in action too along with fireworks. Racing is slated for 6:00 p.m.

