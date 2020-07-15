Robert T. Gray, 90, of Oil City, formerly of Mansfield, OH, died peacefully, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Oakwood Heights.

Born August 31, 1929 in Mansfield, OH, he was a son of the late Robert and Romayne Kirkland Gray.

Mr. Gray served as an Army Medic during the Korean War. After his military service, he worked for Hartman Electric in Mansfield and retired as a foreman.

Robert never met a stranger, enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family, and playing checkers. He moved to Oil City in 2016 to be near his daughter and grandchildren.

He had been a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple in Mansfield.

He was married to the former Marilyn J. Norris who preceded him in death in July of 2004.

Surviving are a daughter, Roconna Lamb and her significant other, Mike Willmeth of Oil City; and three grandchildren, Emily Lamb, Tyler Lamb, and Gabby Willmeth, all of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Renita Gray and a brother, Richard Gray.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded by the VETS Honor Guard at the funeral home at 4 p.m.

A funeral service and interment will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Mansfield Memorial Park at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eric Humble, associate pastor at Mansfield Baptist Temple officiating.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

