SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host ‘Chef’s Table’ Showcase Meal
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – At Wanango Country Club, they believe that enjoying a meal in good company is more than an everyday activity.
Throughout the years, behind every dish served, and every glass of wine poured, there were stories, traditions, people, and passion. For this, they invite you to Chef Jeff’s “Chef’s Table.”
On Saturday, July 18, at 6:00 p.m., experience Wanango Country Club on their porch or in the main dining room, where you will taste a menu created especially for this occasion by new Executive Chef Jeff Smith. He has created a food experience rotating around foods that showcases his talent.
The dinner consists of six courses:
Course #1 – Seared Ahi Tuna Peach Salad
Course #2 – Fried Pork Belly with Fresh Raspberries & Raspberry Glaze
Course #3 – Caramelized Pear, Feta Cheese, & Pecan Bruschetta
Course #4 – Apple Jack Scallops
Course #5 – Mandarin Orange Braised Osso Bucco with Orange Demi-Glaze, Risotto, & Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts
Course #6 – Deep Fried Bananas Foster
Please make your reservations early, as seating is limited to 40 people; choose indoor or outdoor seating.
The cost is $65.00 per person. Reservations are required and must be made no later than Wednesday, July 15th. Please call 814-676-8133 option #3.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
