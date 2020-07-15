State Police Calls: Theft, Drug Possession, Scattering Rubbish

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Monroe Township

Around 4:15 p.m. on July 11, Clarion-based State Police were notified of a theft at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was discovered that a known 18-year-old male victim, of Knox, had accidentally dropped a small amount of cash and a blank check in the parking lot, and a female was then observed picking up the money and walking away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession in Millcreek Township

Around 4:27 p.m. on July 10, Clarion-based State Police received information that two individuals were using drugs at the Millcreek Boat Launch, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, they located Mark Edward McCullough, of Marienville, and Jade Marie Clark, of Corsica, and their vehicle.

According to police, it was observed, in plain view, a red see-through bottle containing marijuana. A search of the vehicle also revealed other narcotics, as well as drug paraphernalia.

McCullough and Clark were then taken into custody.

Scattering Rubbish in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police received a report of scattered rubbish on Beaver Furnace Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 8:43 p.m. on July 11.

Police say a large pile of cardboard was located at the end of a known victim’s driveway.

The investigation is ongoing.

