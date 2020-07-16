COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


